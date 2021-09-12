Cristiano Ronaldo says moving back to Manchester United is the ‘best decision’ he has made.

The Portuguese superstar sealed his return before the end of the transfer window, making the switch from Juventus under 12 months before his contract expired.

He is already off to a flyer, too, scoring twice on his second Manchester United debut on Saturday, a 4-1 win over Newcastle United at Old Trafford.

And Ronaldo is already convinced that the decision to return to United is the best decision he has made in his career.

“It’s the best decision I’ve made. It was the right time,” Ronaldo said in an interview with Telefoot.

“I want to make history, help Manchester to have great results and win trophies.”

And winning trophies is exactly what Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will expected to do with United this season given the investment the club has made over the summer, signing Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane for more than £100million combined, as cited by Transfermarkt.

They are going the right way about it, though, already top of the table after four games with 10 points from their first four games.