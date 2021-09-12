Chelsea legend Didier Drogba has taken the opportunity to troll Romelu Lukaku following his celebration on Saturday.

Lukaku put in an unstoppable performance against Aston Villa to help Chelsea pick up all three points by scoring a brace in the 3-0 win.

And for one of the goals, the Belgian pulled off a rather embarrassing celebration, attempting a knee slide only to be sent him heels over head.

Lukaku took to Instagram after the game to hold his hand up for the less than ideal result of his celebration, saying: “No more sliding on my knees after yesterday’s celebration…”

And Blues hero Drogba replied: “Hello doctor David, can you get him new knees,” along with a number of laughing face emojis.

Knee slides aside, Lukaku is already off to a flyer at Chelsea following his big-money move back to the club from Inter Milan.

When he was initially coming through at Chelsea following his move from Anderlecht as a youngster, Lukaku was very much dubbed a Drogba replacement.

But he couldn’t quite live up to it, leaving for Everton in 2014 before spending time at Manchester United and Inter.

Returning seven years later, it already looks as though Lukaku is now ready to embrace that role to become the difference-maker for Chelsea this season and beyond.