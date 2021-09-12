Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Manchester United was undoubtedly the big football story of the weekend.

The 36-year-old Portugal international returned to Man Utd from Juventus this summer and already looks a superb signing for the Red Devils with two goals yesterday afternoon in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Ronaldo is one of the finest players in the world, and has had an incredible career, so there’s no doubt all yes were on Old Trafford yesterday afternoon.

As ever, Peter Drury summed up the mood perfectly with this spine-tingling introduction on commentary, which you can see in the video clip below…

Peter Drury introducing Cristiano Ronaldo again has to be one of the best thing you will hear this weekend ? pic.twitter.com/3BuKOJb32L — Utd Interest (@utd_interest) September 11, 2021

United fans will be thrilled with the start Ronaldo has made to his second spell with the club, with his goals and quality up front surely set to make them more serious title contenders this term.