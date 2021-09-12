Peter Drury’s spine-tingling commentary as Cristiano Ronaldo steps out for second Man Utd debut

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for Manchester United was undoubtedly the big football story of the weekend.

The 36-year-old Portugal international returned to Man Utd from Juventus this summer and already looks a superb signing for the Red Devils with two goals yesterday afternoon in a 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Ronaldo is one of the finest players in the world, and has had an incredible career, so there’s no doubt all yes were on Old Trafford yesterday afternoon.

As ever, Peter Drury summed up the mood perfectly with this spine-tingling introduction on commentary, which you can see in the video clip below…

MORE: Paul Pogba sets new Manchester United record

United fans will be thrilled with the start Ronaldo has made to his second spell with the club, with his goals and quality up front surely set to make them more serious title contenders this term.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.