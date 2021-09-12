Harvey Elliott has taken to Instagram to share an immediate update after he suffered a heartbreaking injury during Liverpool’s win against Leeds.

The wonderkid had to be stretchered off the pitch after being left in agony following this challenge from Pascal Struijk, which led to the Leeds defender being shown a straight red card.

Elliott has endured a magnificent start to the season after returning from a fruitful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers, with Jurgen Klopp handing the 18-year-old his third consecutive start today.

Unfortunately the development that Elliott was enjoying has been halted by this scary injury. The tricky attacker posted an update on Instagram soon after the incident, sharing a snap of himself being treated.

Elliott captioned the post with ‘Thank you for the messages guys! Road to recovery (love heart emoji) YNWA (You’ll Never Walk Alone).

Elliott was providing drive and spark in the middle of the park for Jurgen Klopp’s side, just as he did against Burnley and Chelsea, before the heartbreaking setback.

YNWA, the tag synonymous with Liverpool Football Club, was the perfect sign off from Elliott, the talented youngster has the support of the football world after this injury.