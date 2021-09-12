Former Manchester United manager Sir Alex Ferguson has revealed his relief that Cristiano Ronaldo didn’t end up moving to Manchester City this summer.

The Portugal international made an emotional return to Man Utd this summer after leaving Juventus, and enjoyed a memorable second debut for the club as he scored twice in a 4-1 win over Newcastle on Saturday.

Before the game, Ferguson spoke about being excited to see Ronaldo back at Old Trafford, but also expressed his relief as he couldn’t imagine the 36-year-old United legend playing for their bitter local rivals Man City.

See below as the Scot also discussed his role in luring Ronaldo back for a second spell with the Red Devils…

United supporters will no doubt be thrilled to see that Ferguson still has such a strong influence at the club, even if things haven’t really been the same since his retirement from management in 2013.