If you’re into wholesome Manchester United content, then this should be just for you.

Watch below as Red Devils midfielder Bruno Fernandes stops to chat and hug Paul Pogba’s mum after yesterday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle at Old Trafford.

Pogba had a great game for United against the Magpies, including setting up Fernandes for a stunning third goal on the day.

See below as the Portugal international then enjoyed a quick greeting with his team-mate’s mother on his way out of the stadium…

The mood at United right now is pretty great after the return of Cristiano Ronaldo and the team’s strong start to the season, so fans will no doubt be loving little moments like this.