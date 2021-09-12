Gary Lineker has defended Pascal Struijk over his challenge on Harvey Elliott.

Talented Liverpool youngster suffered a horrific ankle injury during Liverpool’s win over Leeds United in what will be a crushing blow for the winger.

Elliott has been excellent for Liverpool so far this season having done so well out on loan at Blackburn Rovers last season.

And it now looks as though his season is over with an apparent ankle facture, at the least.

The injury occurred after an overreaching tackle from Leeds star Struijk, but it wasn’t particularly malicious, and Match of the Day presenter Lineker has defended the Whites star.

He wrote on Twitter: “Hope this is not as serious an injury to Harvey Elliott as it appears. Didn’t look a bad challenge or a red card in normal speed, but without replays it’s hard to be sure. Just a freak accident, I reckon.”

Hope this is not as serious an injury to Harvey Elliott as it appears. Didn’t look a bad challenge or a red card in normal speed, but without replays it’s hard to be sure. Just a freak accident, I reckon. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) September 12, 2021

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Whether Struijk’s red card will be overturned remains to be seen, but Leeds are able to appeal it due to the fact it was a straight red card.

VAR did, of course, review the incident, but replays weren’t overly clear in showing the tackle was a dangerous one.

Though, Struijk did overreach and so he did put himself at risk of being sent off with the tackle, even if he wasn’t trying to injure or endanger his opponent.