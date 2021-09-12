Gary Lineker issues Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold verdict during Leeds United vs Liverpool

Leeds United FC Liverpool FC
Posted by

Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has issued a glowing verdict on Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah scored a landmark goal for Liverpool this afternoon to hand the Reds the lead against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Egyptian’s latest goal saw him join the Premier League’s 100 club, scoring his 98th Liverpool goal to add to the two he scored during his time at Chelsea.

Salah has become only the 29th player to score 100 Premier League goals, and he has done it in the fifth-fastest time in terms of appearances.

Though, his latest – and indeed many of his previous goals – would not have been possible without Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold.

More Stories / Latest News
Where Mo Salah stands on all-time leading Premier League scorers list after joining 100 club
Celta Vigo will not take up common tradition against Real Madrid due to upset over summer youth transfer
(Video) Mohamed Salah joins Premier League 100 club by giving Liverpool lead over Leeds via Trent Alexander-Arnold assist

The right-back set Salah up for his 100th goal, and both players won praise from Lineker on the back of the goal.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Lineker said on Twitter: “Yet another goal for @MoSalah. Yet another assist for @TrentAA. 2 genuinely world class footballers.”

Having reached 100, Salah will now be looking to climb the all-time leading scorer list rapidly, able to climb at least another 13 places should he score more than 20 goals this season, and he is already on four for the campaign.

More Stories Gary Lineker Mo Salah Mohamed Salah Trent Alexander-Arnold

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.