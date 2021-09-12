Match of the Day presenter Gary Lineker has issued a glowing verdict on Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Salah scored a landmark goal for Liverpool this afternoon to hand the Reds the lead against Leeds United at Elland Road.

The Egyptian’s latest goal saw him join the Premier League’s 100 club, scoring his 98th Liverpool goal to add to the two he scored during his time at Chelsea.

Salah has become only the 29th player to score 100 Premier League goals, and he has done it in the fifth-fastest time in terms of appearances.

Though, his latest – and indeed many of his previous goals – would not have been possible without Liverpool full-back Alexander-Arnold.

The right-back set Salah up for his 100th goal, and both players won praise from Lineker on the back of the goal.

Yet another goal for @MoSalah. Yet another assist for @TrentAA. 2 genuinely world class footballers. — Gary Lineker ? (@GaryLineker) September 12, 2021

Having reached 100, Salah will now be looking to climb the all-time leading scorer list rapidly, able to climb at least another 13 places should he score more than 20 goals this season, and he is already on four for the campaign.