Liverpool are reportedly among the clubs to have registered an interest in an ambitious potential transfer swoop for Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland.

The prolific Norway international is fast becoming one of the most exciting talents in world football after his stunning scoring record over the last couple of years, and it seems only a matter of time before he makes a big move.

Haaland has scored 65 goals in 65 games in all competitions for Dortmund, including 8 in just 6 matches so far this term, so there’s no doubt he’d be a useful signing up front for Liverpool after a dip in form from Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane last season.

According to 90min, Dortmund have a clause in Haaland’s contract that means he can leave for just £70million in 2022, and that could surely make him more affordable to Liverpool than he would have been previously.

The report claims the Reds have been in contact with the 21-year-old’s agent Mino Raiola in the last year or so, though the report also names a long list of other elite sides who are tracking him.

Manchester United, Manchester City, and Bayern Munich are mentioned as being among his suitors, but Liverpool also seem to have an interest, despite not usually being mentioned as contenders in these kinds of transfer reports.

It was a quiet summer at Anfield this year, with only Ibrahima Konate coming in, but in the past the Merseyside giants have spent big on the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Alisson, so they might soon be ready to compete for a signing like Haaland as well.

Liverpool win the Premier League title in 2019/20 and the Champions League the year before that, so there’s surely every reason for Haaland to consider linking up with Jurgen Klopp for his next move.