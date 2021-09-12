Liverpool rivalling Man City for wonderkid transfer after “very positive” scouting reports

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly both considering a transfer swoop for Fleetwood Town wonderkid James Hill.

The 19-year-old has impressed in defence for the League One side and could be ready to make the step up to a bigger club in the near future.

Reports claim Liverpool are now stepping up their interest in Hill, while Man City have been keeping close tabs on the youngster for some time now.

It remains to be seen when these clubs might make an official move for Hill, but it seems likely to be one to follow in upcoming transfer windows after talk of “very positive” scouting reports on the player.

LFC have a proud record of developing and promoting young players, so Hill might feel a move to Anfield would be the best thing for his development.

And who better to learn from in defence than the world class Virgil van Dijk? Though of course there are some big names at the Etihad Stadium as well, such as Ruben Dias and John Stones.

One imagines it might be harder to get playing time in Pep Guardiola’s star-studded squad any time soon, however.

