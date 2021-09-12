Former Chelsea captain John Terry is reportedly interested in the potential manager’s job at Nottingham Forest as Chris Hughton’s future is in some doubt.

The 40-year-old is currently taking some time away from football after working on Aston Villa’s coaching team, and he’s spoken publicly about wanting to go into management.

Still, it remains to be seen where Terry will end up as he remains unproven at this level, though former players from his generation such as Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Patrick Vieira have made some progress in coaching in recent times.

Terry is now thought to have his eyes on a possible opening at Forest in case Hughton is given the sack, according to the Sun.

This seems like a good position for Terry to start with, even though he’ll no doubt have his eye on managing a big six side at some point, just as his old team-mate Lampard has.

Still, Lampard also got his first job in the Championship when he took charge of Derby County before earning the chance to take over at Stamford Bridge.