Jurgen Klopp is not best pleased to see Cristiano Ronaldo back at Manchester United.

Ronaldo returned to United ahead of the deadline, leaving Juventus just under a year before his contract was set to expire.

And he is already making an impact for his new and old team United, scoring twice on his debut to help the Reds beat Newcastle United 4-1.

So, it is no wonder Klopp is not exactly thrilled to see Ronaldo returning to the Premier League, joining up with a team who could well be one of Liverpool’s title rivals.

“I’m I happy that he’s at United? No I can’t say that”, Klopp told Sky Sports.

Quizzed on whether that’s because he strengthens a rival, he added: “Yes unfortunately. I was surprised when I heard of the first rumours he wants to leave Juventus, I had no idea.

“I’m not in the Juventus circle that people inform me from time to time what’s going on there, so I was really surprised about that.

“Then I thought ‘oh that will be fun for United’ then United obviously stepped in for him and did it. All fine, free world, they can do what they want.”

United finished comfortably above Liverpool last season without Ronaldo, so concern is understandable, especially given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer also added Raphael Varane and Jadon Sancho to his ranks.

Liverpool, meanwhile, only signed Ibrahima Konaté, but there is no doubt the injuries of Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk had a monumental impact on their last campaign, so the return of both ahead of this season will have almost been viewed as new signings.

