Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives update on “bad injury” sustained by Harvey Elliott against Leeds United

Jurgen Klopp has been discussing the injury sustained by Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott during their 3-0 victory over Leeds United.

Elliott was challenged by Leeds’ Pascal Struijk on Sunday afternoon, and though it didn’t look to be a particularly bad tackle, the Liverpool teenager was evidently in a great deal of pain, with his teammates showing concern.

As a result, it seems as though the 18-year-old will be spending a pretty significant period of time on the sidelines. Though, it’s difficult for us to speculate when the TV broadcasters showed just one angle of the incident.

We have now received some form of official word from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp. Though no scans of any sort have yet been done, Klopp has confirmed that it’s not looking good.

The German is quoted by liverpoolfc.com saying:

“First and foremost, it’s one of the few Instagram posts I love because if he sends that already then it shows he has not that much pain anymore, that’s great news.”

“I think we all saw it, the ankle was not in the right place anymore. The medical department put it in the right place again, which is very important really in this moment that it goes quick. Apart from that, there is not a lot of good things to say about it.”

“Obviously it’s a bad injury and we have to wait now for further examinations, assessments or whatever, scans, and that’s what we do.”

It sounds as though the Liverpool medical team reset Elliott’s ankle almost immediately after the incident. This was potentially, and we’re no doctors, to ensure full blood flow through to the foot.

All we can do is await the scans and allow the medical department to assess the severity of the damage done.