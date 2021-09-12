Lazio fans aim ‘banana’ chant at Chelsea and Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko as ultras racially abuse Frenchman again

Chelsea FC
Posted by

Chelsea and AC Milan midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko was the subject of a vile racist chant from the Lazio ultras today in sad news, according to Milan News.

Ultras reportedly aimed a disgusting ‘this banana is for Bakayoko’ chant at the Frenchman as he made his return to the San Siro, with this being the midfielder’s second loan spell with the Rossoneri.

The ace made his return for the Rossoneri off the bench this afternoon. He replaced Franck Kessie in the 61st minute, was yellow carded just two minutes later and was then forced off in the 74th minute.

Bakayoko was also racially abused by a group of the very same fanbase back in April 2019 ahead of a Coppa Italia second-leg tie , during his first loan spell with Milan, as reported by the Independent.

See More: Didier Drogba sends witty response to Romelu Lukaku over failed celebration

More Stories / Latest News
Manchester United star Marcus Rashford sends Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott classy message of support after injury
‘Road to recovery’ and ‘YNWA’ – Harvey Elliott shares immediate update after nasty injury for Liverpool against Leeds
Craig Bellamy leaves Anderlecht coaching role to deal with depression

It’s a real shame to see that a special day for the France international has been overshadowed by the despicable acts of some Lazio supporters.

Bakayoko is still tied to Chelsea, with the midfielder returning to Milan on a two-year loan deal this summer, with the San Siro outfit reporting that it will be made permanent if certain conditions are met.

More Stories Tiemoue Bakayoko

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.