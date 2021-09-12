Leeds United fans accused of chanting ‘always the victims’ after Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott suffers serious injury

Leeds United fans were allegedly heard chanting ‘always the victims’ as Harvey Elliott left the Elland Road turf on a stretcher.

In a game that was going swimmingly from a Liverpool perspective, Elliott suffered an injury which threatens to sideline him for several months.

After a challenge from Pascal Struijk, Elliott stayed on the floor with his teammates visibly concerned for his welfare, flagging on the medical team.

Elliott was treated on the field of play after leaving on a stretcher, with Struijk having been sent off, likely as a result of the severity of the injury rather than the challenge.

As Elliott laid on the turf in excruciating pain, with presumably a long road to recovery ahead of him, the Leeds fans didn’t appear to have much sympathy.

As reported by The Athletic’s James Pearce, the Leeds fans could be heard singing ‘always the victims’, which seems rather inappropriate all things considered.

Harvey Elliott being applauded off by some Leeds fans and he applauds back. Others in the home end sing ‘always the victim’. Grim. — James Pearce (@JamesPearceLFC) September 12, 2021

Even asides from the fact that an 18-year-old boy suffered a serious injury, the Hillsborough undertones with this particular chant cannot be ignored.

We can only hope that the Leeds fans who go home and watch back the incident will feel a little foolish to have sung this song with Elliott in a time of crisis.