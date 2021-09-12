Pep Guardiola keen on bringing another England international to Manchester City

Leeds United midfielder Kalvin Phillips has landed himself on Manchester City’s transfer radar, according to Fichajes.

Phillips was playing Championship football less than two years ago – he’s now the reigning England player of the year, having starred in the Three Lions’ memorable Euro 2020 run.

The 25-year-old has all the makings of a top-class midfielder, should he be able to sustain this performance level long-term.

What Phillips needs to decide is whether he’s happy spending the best years of his career at a club like Leeds, or would prefer to be competing for major honours.

Jack Grealish had a similar decision to make over the summer and eventually departed his beloved Aston Villa in order to sign for Manchester City.

There’s definitely parallels to be drawn here, with Fichajes reporting that Man City manager Pep Guardiola now wants to bring Phillips to the Etihad.

The report claims that Guardiola has requested that City get Phillips through the door next summer, with a view to him competing with Rodri for minutes in the midfield.

Whether Man City’s interest is legitimate remains to be seen. We will wait for a more reliable source to report the information – but it’s one to keep an eye on…