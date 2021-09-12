Premier League side mentioned as potential suitor for Manchester United star

Leicester City are interested in signing Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, according to information shared by Fichajes.

Lingard, whose career looked to be fizzling out 12 months ago, had a superb stint on loan with West Ham United in the second-half of the 2020/21 campaign.

The England international has since returned to Man United, where he has decided to stick around, opposed to securing a permanent move to the Hammers or elsewhere.

Though Lingard does appear to be committed to the cause at Old Trafford, and scored against Newcastle United on Saturday, if he falls majorly out of favour, the situation could change.

Lingard, who missed out on England’s squad for the Euro 2020 tournament, will be desperate to head to Qatar to compete in the World Cup in the winter of 2022.

As a result, reported interest from Leicester City may well pique his attention.

Fichajes report that the Foxes are keen on bringing Lingard to the King Power Stadium, a place where he spent a brief spell on loan during the earlier years of his career.

If Leicester were to offer Lingard the promise of regular first-team football, all while competing in Europe, it may be enough to convince him to leave his beloved Man United.