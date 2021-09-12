Video: Leicester mascot dives right behind Man City star Jack Grealish

In a rather strange incident yesterday, the Leicester City mascot dived right behind Manchester City’s Jack Grealish as he gave his shirt to the away fans at the end of his side’s win at the King Power Stadium.

Watch the video below as the Leicester mascot perhaps hints that Grealish dived during the Premier League clash yesterday…

Grealish joined City from Aston Villa this summer for £100million so it’s little surprise to see him under the spotlight a lot of the time.

On this occasion, Bernardo Silva was City’s hero as he hit the winning goal in a 1-0 win.

