Manchester United fans will love Jesse Lingard’s “dream big” tweet

Manchester United fans will love this inspirational tweet from Jesse Lingard as he showed pictures of himself as a kid alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, along with a photo from yesterday’s game when they took on Newcastle as team-mates.

The Red Devils re-signed Ronaldo this summer, with the Portugal international returning to Old Trafford after 12 years away, when he became arguably an even better player at Real Madrid and Juventus than he was in his first spell at Man Utd.

Lingard must be thrilled to now be playing alongside a player he’ll have watched playing for United when he was a kid, and you can sense the joy and pride in his tweet below…

Ronaldo scored twice for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side yesterday as they beat Newcastle 4-1 to maintain their strong start to the season.

Lingard also got on the score-sheet as he made a rare appearance for United after impressing out on loan at West Ham in the second half of last season.

