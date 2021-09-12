Liverpool teenager writes name into club’s record books with start against Leeds United today

Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott has achieved something quite superb by being named in the starting eleven to face Leeds United this afternoon.

Elliott, a fully-fledged starter for Liverpool at the tender age of just 18, worked his way into Jurgen Klopp’s plans by heading out on loan to Blackburn Rovers last season and excelling.

The teenager backed himself to perform in one of the most competitive leagues in the world and finished the campaign as one of the Championship’s star performers.

He’s now back at Liverpool and has been given three consecutive Premier League starts by Klopp, which is testament to the faith the German has in him to deliver.

As reported by Opta Football Data Editor Michael Reid, Elliott today became the youngest ever Liverpool midfielder to achieve that, which is quite some feat.

Considering former Liverpool midfielders who made an impression early in their careers include the legendary Steven Gerrard, Elliott ought to take HUGE encouragement from that stat.

He has done incredibly well to prove his worth to Klopp and fit like a glove into the Liverpool team. You imagine from here he’ll only be going from strength to strength.

