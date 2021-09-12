Potential date set for Liverpool starlet to undergo surgery after suffering ankle dislocation

Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott is expected to go under the knife this week to repair the damage done to his ankle.

Elliott had his foot planted awkwardly after a challenge from Leeds United’s Pascal Struijk. Mohamed Salah’s reaction was telling, with the injury clearly a serious one.

The 18-year-old was stretchered off and replaced by Jordan Henderson, who was readying himself to come on for Elliott prior to the teenager suffering the injury.

The manner in which the events played out was hugely unfortunate, but it’s in nobody’s interest to dwell. The road to recovery has already begun from Elliott’s perspective.

MORE: (Photo) Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott makes fan’s day after horror injury put him in hospital

According to The Athletic, Elliott suffered a dislocated ankle, which was reset by the Liverpool medical team, with the former Fulham prospect expected to have surgery this week.

The outlet claim that Tuesday is the likely day for Elliott to go under the knife. It’s in everyone’s best interests to get the surgery done at the earliest possible opportunity.

While Liverpool fans will still be absolutely gutted that this has happened to one of their most exciting young players, they can rest assured in the knowledge that he’ll be back stronger.