(Video) Fabinho doubles Liverpool’s lead over Leeds United after surviving nail-biting VAR review

Liverpool have added a second goal against Leeds United at Elland Road through Fabinho.

The Reds took the lead through talisman Mohamed Salah, who scored his 100th goal in the Premier League to break the deadlock.

Salah has been a quite marvellous player in Liverpool colours, so to hit such a milestone was a momentous occasion for him as the club as a whole.

Liverpool’s second came in less exciting circumstances from a much unlikelier source, with Fabinho finding the back of the net after the ball dropped for him in the penalty area.

"Leeds are scruffy at set-pieces there's no doubt about that" Fabinho puts Liverpool 2-0 up at Elland Road!

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

There was a VAR review to determine whether Sadio Mane was in an offside position and interfering with play, but the goal was allowed to stand after the footage was reviewed.

Liverpool are good value for a two-goal lead, with Leeds’ defensive frailties having been exposed on numerous occasions. It really could’ve been a cricket score by half-time.

Marcelo Bielsa’s brand of football is exciting, there’s no knocking that, but Leeds all too often get trampled on by the bigger teams who carry more of an offensive threat.

You wonder if Bielsa will soon think about restrategising for the bigger games in hope of winning Leeds points in these kind of fixtures.