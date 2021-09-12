Chelsea striker Romelu Lukaku reveals change to celebratory strategy after first Stamford Bridge goal ended in embarrassment

Romelu Lukaku has revealed he will be revising his celebratory strategy following an embarrassing moment on the Stamford Bridge turf on Saturday.

Lukaku scored his first ever goals at Stamford Bridge during a 3-0 win over Aston Villa. Chelsea were not at their best, by any stretch of the imagination, but still ran out winners on their home turf.

For Lukaku in particular it was a day to remember. His first goal at the Bridge, followed by a brilliant second and a rapturous applause from the Matthew Harding End, who sang his name throughout.

Unfortunately for Belgium’s all-time top scorer, even having found the back of the net over 300 times in his career, he still hasn’t mastered the knee slide, as was proven after his first on Saturday…

Lukaku jumped onto his knees, expecting the turf to carry him along, but was stopped in his tracks and fell on his face. He’s now taken to Twitter to reveal that he’s learnt his lesson.

No more sliding on my knees after yesterday’s celebration… — R.Lukaku Bolingoli9 (@RomeluLukaku9) September 12, 2021

The former Manchester United and Inter Milan striker got more creative with his second, posing with the corner flag. It was a much smoother way to celebrate what was a dream goal at Stamford Bridge.

Thankfully for Lukaku, he finds the back of the net on such a consistent and regular basis that he will have the opportunity to hone his celebratory skills as the season progresses.