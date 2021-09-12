Manchester United defender Harry Maguire has tweeted about Cristiano Ronaldo’s second debut for the club as they beat Newcastle 4-1 yesterday.

It was a memorable day for everyone involved with the Red Devils, with Ronaldo scoring twice as he made his first appearance for Man Utd in 12 years.

Ronaldo returned to United from Juventus this summer in one of the biggest deals of the whole transfer window, and it’s clear that his arrival has lifted the mood at Old Trafford.

Even United’s own team-mates are getting caught up in the hype, with Maguire tweeting this after yesterday’s game as he praised the atmosphere and declared that Ronaldo had returned “home”…

He’s home and it felt good ?

Atmosphere deserved the victory… unbelievable ?? #MUFC pic.twitter.com/5g0QgxmrLG — Harry Maguire (@HarryMaguire93) September 12, 2021

MORE: Sancho spotted getting tips from Ronaldo

Maguire himself was a big-money signing for United a few years ago, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer assembling a squad full of big names.

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane also joined alongside Ronaldo this summer, while Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes are also among the club’s statement signings from recent years.