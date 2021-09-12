“Oozes class” – These Man Utd fans were impressed by another star despite Ronaldo stealing the show

Loads of Manchester United fans are taking to Twitter to heap praise onto defender Raphael Varane for his performance in yesterday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle.

The France international joined Man Utd from Real Madrid this summer in what looks a superb piece of business for one of the finest centre-backs in the game for much of the last decade.

Still, Varane’s arrival at Old Trafford has been slightly overshadowed by the emotional return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo for a second spell.

The Portugal international marked his second debut for United yesterday with two goals against Newcastle, and it’s little wonder he’s taken the headlines.

These United fans, however, are also praising the commanding display from Varane, with some understandably keen to point out that the club have pulled off another superb signing here.

Some are even comparing the former Madrid man to Rio Ferdinand, which is high praise indeed!

See below for the tweets on Varane as Red Devils fans drool over his classy performance…

