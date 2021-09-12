Loads of Manchester United fans are taking to Twitter to heap praise onto defender Raphael Varane for his performance in yesterday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle.

The France international joined Man Utd from Real Madrid this summer in what looks a superb piece of business for one of the finest centre-backs in the game for much of the last decade.

Still, Varane’s arrival at Old Trafford has been slightly overshadowed by the emotional return of club legend Cristiano Ronaldo for a second spell.

The Portugal international marked his second debut for United yesterday with two goals against Newcastle, and it’s little wonder he’s taken the headlines.

MORE: Cristiano Ronaldo hits 20mph in sensational run vs Newcastle

These United fans, however, are also praising the commanding display from Varane, with some understandably keen to point out that the club have pulled off another superb signing here.

Some are even comparing the former Madrid man to Rio Ferdinand, which is high praise indeed!

See below for the tweets on Varane as Red Devils fans drool over his classy performance…

Ronaldo obviously took the headlines yesterday. But have to admit. I loved how Sancho was soo direct.

He’s going to be special. And Varane just oozes class. Like so many said yesterday. He was that laid back he could of played in his slippers. — Lee (@mrthebomb) September 12, 2021

Can we appreciate how good Raphael Varane is? His composure and ability to jockey/not over commit is top class. A proper Rolls Royce type player. Rio’s heir. pic.twitter.com/LQj1tSnoAo — Haider Rubbani ??????? (@Haider_Rubbani) September 12, 2021

What a signing Varane is turning out to be. ?????#MUFC https://t.co/eVpO8fAE34 — Rio ? (@Rio_F79) September 12, 2021

I still can’t believe that Ronaldo is back and scored two on his second debut at Old Trafford, absolutely stunning! I would also like to stress what an impact Varane is having on our defence, this shouldn’t go unnoticed. I’m so happy that we’ve signed him, he just oozes class! — Amadness (@VinceVega7) September 12, 2021

All the talk will be about Ronaldo but Varane was class!! https://t.co/czp42x1sLz — Adam (@AdamWilde87) September 12, 2021

Varane has that same effortless style of defending rio did. Looks like hes in 3rd gear. So much class — Mase (@MaseTheRed) September 11, 2021

I know it was only Newcastle at home, but how good was varane. Watching the game now, he’s going to be the signing of the season ?? — jordan carrington (@jord123c) September 12, 2021

My god Varane was superb yesterday wasn’t he? What a signing. — Martin (@HeadsetMonkey) September 12, 2021