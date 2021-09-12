Manchester United thumped Newcastle 4-1 yesterday as Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed a memorable return to Old Trafford.

The Portugal international scored twice on his second debut for the Red Devils as he got off to a dream start to his second spell after his transfer from Juventus this summer.

Ronaldo remains one of the most lethal goal-scorers on the planet, and he displayed his top class finishing ability once again on Saturday to help Man Utd ease past Newcastle.

It remains to be seen if Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side really have what it takes to be more serious Premier League title contenders this season now that Ronaldo is back, but this latest result has improved their odds with the bookies.

Ladbrokes now have United at just 9/2 to finish the season as champions, moving them up level with Liverpool, though they remain behind Manchester City and Chelsea.

Alex Apati of Ladbrokes said: “It was the perfect return for Cristiano Ronaldo at United on Saturday afternoon, and his arrival has put Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men firmly among the favourites for the title.”

Premier League Winner odds (Ladbrokes)

Man City – 6/5

Chelsea – 13/5

Liverpool – 9/2

Man United – 9/2

Tottenham – 40/1