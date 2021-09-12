In the 25th minute of the Super Sunday encounter between Leeds and Liverpool, Sadio Mane squandered a wonderful opportunity to get on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Diogo Jota battled to collect the ball on the right-wing after a throw-in, with the Portuguese ace charging towards the byline before he fired a low cross to the far post for Mane.

Mane was the victim of overrunning the ball as he ended up firing the ball well over the bar from just a couple of yards out in an uncharacteristic miss from the Senegalese superstar.

“Oh he’s missed it!” ? Sadio Mane squanders a golden opportunity to extend Liverpool’s lead! ? #LEELIV on Sky Sports PL or follow: https://t.co/f369wKlXlC pic.twitter.com/EJSV2XW7mX — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 12, 2021

How did Sadio Mane miss that chance pic.twitter.com/Q1IToNwfaZ — Akshat #LM7 (@Mysticalleo_) September 12, 2021

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

Mane made up for the blunder in the 92nd minute of the match, when he sealed a 3-0 win for the Reds.