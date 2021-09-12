Video: Sadio Mane blazes ball over the bar in open goal miss for Liverpool against Leeds

In the 25th minute of the Super Sunday encounter between Leeds and Liverpool, Sadio Mane squandered a wonderful opportunity to get on the scoresheet for the Reds.

Diogo Jota battled to collect the ball on the right-wing after a throw-in, with the Portuguese ace charging towards the byline before he fired a low cross to the far post for Mane.

Mane was the victim of overrunning the ball as he ended up firing the ball well over the bar from just a couple of yards out in an uncharacteristic miss from the Senegalese superstar.

Pictures from Sky Sports and beIN Sports.

Mane made up for the blunder in the 92nd minute of the match, when he sealed a 3-0 win for the Reds.

