Mohamed Salah has joined the Premier League 100 club after his historic goal against Leeds United today.

Salah put Liverpool ahead at Elland Road with a goal in the 20th minute, and it was the Egyptian’s 100th Premier League goal.

A total of 98 of those goals have come in Liverpool colours, the 29-year-old scoring two during his Chelsea days.

But where does that put Salah in the Premier League’s all-time leading scorers list?

Salah is now 29th on the list of scorers, level with Matt Le Tissier, who ended his career with 100 Premier League goals.

Within touching distance this season, based on the fact Salah has scored more than 19 goals per season for the last four seasons, is Dwight Yorke, in 17th with 123 goals, or perhaps Nicolas Anelka with 125 goals in 16th.

Salah has a long way to go to reach the top 10, however, with Michael Owen finishing his career on 150 Premier League goals – he currently sits in 10th.

In terms of players still playing, Harry Kane leads in 7th place with 166 goals, while Jamie Vardy is in 18th with 120 goals, and he is being chased down by Romelu Lukaku in 20th with 116 goals.

The overall top three remains Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187).

Though, as Opta point out, Salah has reached the 100 club in the fifth-shortest time in terms of appearances.

The Egyptian has reached the 100 club in 162 Premier League appearances.

Shearer reached the total in the fastest time, just 124 appearances, while Kane did it in 141 outings.

Sergio Aguero took 147 appearances, while Thierry Henry managed it in 160 games.