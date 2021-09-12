(Video) Jose Mourinho goes on iconic touchline run after AS Roma win his 1000th game with stoppage time beauty

Jose Mourinho rolled back the years with an iconic touchline run after Stephan El Shaarawy scored a late winner for AS Roma against Sassuolo.

Mourinho was taking charge of his 1000th game in management this evening, with the two sides being held at 1-1 heading into injury time.

Despite the game being held at the Stadio Olimpico, it was Sassuolo who looked like the more dangerous side for the bulk of the contest.

However, former AC Milan attacker Stephan El Shaarawy produced a moment of brilliant to turn the tide definitely in AS Roma’s favour.

And just look at Mourinho…

Pictures courtesy of beIN Sports

It is perhaps a blessing to no longer have Mourinho managing in the Premier League. He can now become a neutral’s favourite, rather than the manager of a rival side.

At Chelsea he was hated by all, at Manchester United he was hated by Chelsea and at Tottenham, well, Tottenham are just hated anyway.

As manager of AS Roma he’s taken on a challenge, one where he can really prove that he has something left to offer the football world, which was in doubt.

While today’s game was ultimately won by El Shaarawy’s right boot, he was brought onto the field by Mourinho, who celebrates his 1000th game with a win.

