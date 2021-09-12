Arsenal fans will love the chants from Crystal Palace supporters yesterday as they trolled Tottenham during their 3-0 Premier League win at Selhurst Park.

Spurs had made a strong start to the season but were beaten 3-0 by Palace yesterday, who are of course now managed by Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira.

The Frenchman remains one of the great figures in Arsenal’s history, with the former midfielder captaining the famous 2003/04 Invincibles side that won the Premier League title unbeaten.

Vieira is now looking to forge a successful career in management, and it’s certainly a boost for his Palace side to have earned such a convincing win over Tottenham.

Arsenal fans might well be keeping an eye on his progress as they’d surely love to see him back at the Emirates Stadium as manager in the future, but for now they can just enjoy making the most of Tottenham’s misery.

Arsenal’s rivals were beaten by Vieira’s side, prompting Palace fans to chant: “He’s won more than you, he’s worn more than you, Patrick Vieira, he’s won more than you” at the travelling Spurs supporters, according to the Daily Mirror.

Whilst being a fun bit of banter, it’s not completely accurate, though Vieira has, for instance, won more league titles than Tottenham by quite a long way.

Spurs have just two title victories in their entire history, whereas Vieira won three with Arsenal and a further three with Inter Milan.

Spurs also have eight FA Cup wins in total, and Vieira is not that far behind with five, which isn’t bad for one player.