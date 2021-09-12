Paul Pogba breaks Premier League record after superb start for Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has set a new record with an incredible haul of seven assists in his first four Premier League games this season.

The France international is on fire at the moment, looking one of Man Utd’s most improved players as he finally starts to show what a world class performer he can be for the Red Devils.

Pogba hasn’t always been the player we know he’s capable of being in his time in England, but United fans will be much happier with stats like this.

See below as FIVE claim this impressive stat has actually seen Pogba make a small piece of Premier League history…

Much of the focus yesterday was on Cristiano Ronaldo’s return to United, and the Portuguese forward did manage a brace in the 4-1 win over Newcastle.

Still, Pogba’s two assists were also key for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side as they continued to show why they have to be considered one of this season’s main title favourites.