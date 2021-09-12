Liverpool have reportedly held a long-standing interest in Leeds United winger Raphinha, ever since spotting him as a youngster in Brazil.

The 24-year-old has been linked with the Reds in recent months after impressing at Elland Road, and it’s easy to see why Jurgen Klopp might view him as an upgrade on Sadio Mane after his dip in form last season.

According to the Independent, Liverpool’s interest in Raphinha is actually nothing new, as their scouts spotted him about five years ago and have been monitoring his progress ever since.

Some Liverpool fans may be frustrated that this has not yet led to any concrete efforts to sign Raphinha, but this certainly seems like a saga to keep an eye on.

Raphinha will surely be hoping to impress for Leeds against LFC today in their Premier League clash, as it could be the perfect opportunity for him to show Jurgen Klopp what he’s capable of.

If Mane’s form doesn’t improve soon, Liverpool would surely do well to strongly consider Raphinha as an ideal like-for-like replacement.