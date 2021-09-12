Manchester United star Marcus Rashford sends Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott classy message of support after injury

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has taken to Twitter to wish Harvey Elliott well after he suffered a suspected broken ankle during Liverpool’s win over Leeds United.

Elliott was involved in a seemingly innocuous challenge with Leeds’ Pascal Struijk, but you were immediately given the impression that the teenager had suffered an injury of some severity.

The Liverpool starlet’s teammates were visibly concerned, with Sky Sports commentary pair Martin Tyler and Gary Neville informing viewers that the injury was a bad one, while not showing a replay out of respect to the player.

Marcus Rashford, the pre-Ronaldo era poster boy for Manchester United, has put Liverpool-Man United rivalry aside to take to Twitter and wish Elliott well after presumably watching the incident on tele.

The ‘rivalry aside’ was probably a little unnecessary when it comes to wishing a teenager well after suffering an injury like that, but credit to Rashford, he’s a very classy guy.

We too hope that Elliott’s injury is not the kind that will see him ruled out of the rest of the season, or anything like it. He has been a joy to watch in the early stages of this campaign.

Regardless of how long this injury sets him back, Elliott will come back stronger and will no doubt be competing for minutes in the Liverpool side in the future.