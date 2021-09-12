Real Madrid have unsettled tonight’s opponents, Celta Vigo, so much that the Galician club will not send a representative into the box at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium this evening.

According to Radio Estadio via their reporter Rafa Fernandez, Celta feel cheated by Madrid after the La Liga powerhouses signed 12-year-old talent Bryan Bugarin from them this summer.

Los Blancos actually list their youth players on their website, which states that Bugarin is a midfielder and that he spent time with Areosa before Celta, who are a club that focus on developing youth.

It’s added that Celta are not pleased with the ways in which Madrid went about the signing, with the visitors now expected to sit in the stands rather than visit the box.

See More: Eden Hazard tasked with convincing Premier League star to join Real Madrid next summer

?Ningún representante del @RCCelta irá hoy al palco del Bernabéu? Acudirán a la grada como muestra del malestar por las formas en el fichaje del joven de 12 años Bryan Bugarín. El club vigués se sintió engañado este verano por el @realmadrid Via @rafafdezOCR • #Radioestadio pic.twitter.com/O2wFztPrqs — Radioestadio (@Radioestadio) September 12, 2021

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Mohamed Salah joins Premier League 100 club by giving Liverpool lead over Leeds via Trent Alexander-Arnold assist Man Utd tipped to rival Barcelona for £60m Spain international Didier Drogba sends witty response to Romelu Lukaku over failed celebration

It’s usually a common tradition in football for fellow directors, owners or other high-ranking club figures to take in a match together in a presidential, directors or owners suite.

The fact that Celta won’t be following this for tonight’s La Liga encounter between the two sides shows that the club have been left very disappointed and disrespected by the Bugarin switch.