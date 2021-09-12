Manchester City are reportedly ready to rival Manchester United for the transfer of West Ham midfielder Declan Rice next summer.

The England international, valued at around £100million by West Ham, is now emerging as one of City’s top targets as they seek to replace Brazilian veteran Fernandinho, according to the Sun.

Rice has supposedly been on City’s radar for some time, with the Sun reporting that the club have kept track of his progress ever since he was a youngster.

Of course, Rice still remains a relatively young player at the age of just 22, with the best years of his career surely ahead of him.

It’s hard to imagine Rice will stay at West Ham for most of his peak years, as he could surely be a starter for any of the big six clubs in the Premier League.

City would no doubt benefit from bringing him in to eventually replace club legend Fernandinho, while United also look like they could do with more in the middle of the park.

The Red Devils have made a strong start to this season, but some doubts remain over the likes of Nemanja Matic and Fred in defensive midfield.