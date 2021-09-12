Manchester United may reportedly be more likely to lose Paul Pogba at the end of his contract following the transfer return of Cristiano Ronaldo.

According to Todo Fichajes, Pogba is wanted by Real Madrid, who look the most likely destination for him despite Juventus and Paris Saint-Germain also being interested in the France international.

Pogba is in the final year of his contract at Man Utd, but Todo Fichajes suggest that that the signing of Ronaldo has forced the Red Devils to reconsider their financial situation.

The Portugal international is no doubt going to be on huge wages after returning to Old Trafford this summer, and fans will surely feel it was the right move after his great start against Newcastle yesterday.

Still, it might mean it’s harder for United to afford the kind of deal that might tempt Pogba into staying at United.

The report suggests the 28-year-old himself, as well as his agent Mino Raiola, is keen on moving to Real Madrid in particular, and his current club are running out of time to ensure they can keep hold of him.

Although Pogba has been fairly inconsistent in his time at United, he’s made a great start to this season with a hugely impressive record of seven assists in his first four Premier League games – something never managed by any other player before.