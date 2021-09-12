Cristiano Ronaldo chalked up a remarkable speed of 20mph as he made the run for his second goal for Manchester United against Newcastle yesterday.

The Portugal international is certainly not showing any signs of slowing down even at the age of 36, as he raced onto Luke Shaw’s ball to beat the Newcastle defence and fire in a well-taken goal to make it 2-1 in Saturday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford.

Ronaldo scored the opener for Man Utd yesterday as he enjoyed a memorable second debut for the club following his summer transfer from Juventus.

See below for the highlights, which show just how rapid Ronaldo got when he made his run off the ball before being played in by Shaw…

Ronaldo may have been a bit of a gamble due to his age, but he’s no ordinary athlete and it seems like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be patting himself on the back for this smart piece of business.