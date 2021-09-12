Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum was clearly emotional as she witnessed her son’s second debut for Manchester United yesterday.

Dolores Aveiro was in the stands at Old Trafford for the Newcastle game, and Ronaldo marked his return to United with two goals in a 4-1 victory.

Little wonder this was a special moment for Ronaldo and his family, with his mother unable to contain her emotion as she burst into tears after seeing him open the scoring for United.

MORE: Man Utd star on “unbelievable” Ronaldo debut

See below for the image, which just sums up how significant Ronaldo’s strike was…

Ronaldo later scored a second against Newcastle as United showed their title credentials.

Manchester City and Chelsea also won yesterday afternoon, while Liverpool take on Leeds today.