Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum bursts into TEARS after first goal for Manchester United

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Cristiano Ronaldo’s mum was clearly emotional as she witnessed her son’s second debut for Manchester United yesterday.

Dolores Aveiro was in the stands at Old Trafford for the Newcastle game, and Ronaldo marked his return to United with two goals in a 4-1 victory.

Little wonder this was a special moment for Ronaldo and his family, with his mother unable to contain her emotion as she burst into tears after seeing him open the scoring for United.

MORE: Man Utd star on “unbelievable” Ronaldo debut

See below for the image, which just sums up how significant Ronaldo’s strike was…

More Stories / Latest News
“Unbelievable” – Manchester United star responds to Cristiano Ronaldo debut
Man City ready to rival Man United for potential £100million transfer
Man United youngster spotted asking Cristiano Ronaldo for advice before Newcastle game

Ronaldo later scored a second against Newcastle as United showed their title credentials.

Manchester City and Chelsea also won yesterday afternoon, while Liverpool take on Leeds today.

More Stories Cristiano Ronaldo

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.