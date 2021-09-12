(Video) Mohamed Salah joins Premier League 100 club by giving Liverpool lead over Leeds via Trent Alexander-Arnold assist

Mohamed Salah has given Liverpool the lead against Leeds United with his 100th goal in the Premier League.

Salah, who endured a difficult stint at Chelsea after joining from Swiss side FC Basel, has gone on to write his name into Premier League folklore.

The Egyptian is one of the finest goal-scorers the league has ever seen, certainly from wide areas, and netted his 100th in England’s top tier against Leeds United on Sunday.

After Joel Matip laid the ball off to Trent Alexander-Arnold down the Liverpool right-hand side, the England full-back delivered into the penalty area, with Salah waiting and converting…

“He joins the club in the Premier League!” Mohamed Salah’s 100th Premier League goal puts Liverpool in front against Leeds! ? #LEELIV on Sky Sports PL or follow: https://t.co/f369wKlXlC pic.twitter.com/dAeuAQxuEZ — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 12, 2021

Pictures courtesy of Sky Sports

It’s 100 not out for Salah, who always manages to find a way to get himself on the scoresheet, irrespective of whether Liverpool are on song or not.

97 of his goals in the Premier League have been in Liverpool colours, with the other three for Chelsea. He’s hit the 100 goal mark after playing just 162 games.

? Fastest to 100 @premierleague goals: 124 apps – @alanshearer

141 apps – @HKane

147 apps – @aguerosergiokun

160 apps – Thierry Henry

162 apps – MOHAMED SALAH pic.twitter.com/J2L3omCylo — Sky Sports Statto (@SkySportsStatto) September 12, 2021

Naturally, until the day that he leaves the Premier League, Salah will be measured up to his competitors who are playing in the division at current.

Once he retires and people begin to reflect on his glittering career, people will realise he needs to be compared to the greats – the Giggs, Ronaldo, Hazard, etc.

He’s absolutely world-class.