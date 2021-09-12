Whilst the initial focus of the heartbreaking injury to Harvey Elliott was on whether Pascal Struijk deserved a red card for his challenge, some fans may not have noticed this part of the ordeal…

Immediately after Elliott crashed to the floor and burst out in agony, having been caught by the trailing leg of the Leeds defender, Mohamed Salah sprang into action to get his teammate tended to.

Salah waved to the sidelines, an attempt to catch the attention of the Liverpool medical team as the superstar screamed out.

The first-hand look at Elliott after the injury was so harrowing for Salah that the Egyptian turned away when the medical staff arrived, holding his head in his shirt as he walked away.

See More: Leeds United fans accused of chanting ‘always the victims’ after Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott suffers serious injury

Pictures from beIN Sports and Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News (Photo) Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott makes fan’s day after horror injury put him in hospital Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp gives update on “bad injury” sustained by Harvey Elliott against Leeds United Video: Arsenal wonderkid Charlie Patino lobs Dean Henderson in magnificent Under-23s solo goal against Manchester United

Jurgen Klopp offered an update on Elliott in his post-match press conference, suggesting that the talent’s ankle was dislocated, adding that the Instagram post that the attacker made shortly after the scary moment shows that he’s at least not in much ‘pain’ anymore.

We’re all supporting Elliott at this time, it’s devastating to see a young player suffer a nasty injury like this, especially as the Fulham academy graduate was just establishing himself in the Reds’ first-team.