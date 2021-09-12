Man United youngster spotted asking Cristiano Ronaldo for advice before Newcastle game

Manchester United winger Jadon Sancho could reportedly be seen asking Cristiano Ronaldo for advice before yesterday’s Premier League clash with Newcastle.

The 21-year-old joined Man Utd from Borussia Dortmund this summer in what was an exciting deal for the club, only for Ronaldo’s big return to Old Trafford from Juventus to somewhat overshadow it.

Still, Sancho is a hugely promising young talent who should be a terrific long-term addition for the club, and it will no doubt do him the world of good to have someone like Ronaldo to learn from.

According to The Athletic, Sancho could be seen asking Ronaldo for tips on how to strike the ball with the kind of swerve the 36-year-old has become so famous for.

If Sancho can come anywhere close to being the kind of player Ronaldo has been, he’ll have a great career, and United fans must be excited at the prospect of the pair linking up this season.

Ronaldo enjoyed a superb debut for Man Utd yesterday as he scored twice to help Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side to a 4-1 win over Newcastle.