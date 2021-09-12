Video: Alan Shearer rips into “hollow and empty” Newcastle after Man Utd defeat

Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has delivered a pretty heart-breaking take on his old club’s woes after they were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester United yesterday.

Shearer is clearly hurting as the Magpies continue to struggle, with Steve Bruce’s side never really in the game yesterday as Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his return to Old Trafford.

Newcastle managed to survive relegation last season, but it’s not clear that enough has really changed at St James’ Park over the summer to suggest things can be better this term.

See below as Shearer slams the club’s business, criticising the poor calibre of the players that they’ve tied down to new contracts and that they now can’t sell…

MORE: Steve Bruce caught swearing on camera after loss to Man Utd

It won’t be easy for someone like Shearer seeing the club he loves in this state, and one hopes things can change soon after this difficult result.

More Stories Alan Shearer

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.