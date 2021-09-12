Video: Alan Shearer rips into “hollow and empty” Newcastle after Man Utd defeat

Newcastle legend Alan Shearer has delivered a pretty heart-breaking take on his old club’s woes after they were thrashed 4-1 by Manchester United yesterday.

Shearer is clearly hurting as the Magpies continue to struggle, with Steve Bruce’s side never really in the game yesterday as Cristiano Ronaldo enjoyed his return to Old Trafford.

Newcastle managed to survive relegation last season, but it’s not clear that enough has really changed at St James’ Park over the summer to suggest things can be better this term.

See below as Shearer slams the club’s business, criticising the poor calibre of the players that they’ve tied down to new contracts and that they now can’t sell…

"It's a hollow and an empty football club, there's no hope or ambition." Alan Shearer says he hates what Newcastle has become and the fans deserve better.#motd #nufc #bbcfootball pic.twitter.com/QJ0kZa4PZf — Match of the Day (@BBCMOTD) September 11, 2021

It won’t be easy for someone like Shearer seeing the club he loves in this state, and one hopes things can change soon after this difficult result.