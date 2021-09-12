Chelsea fans will LOVE Thomas Tuchel’s reaction to Romelu Lukaku’s first goal at Stamford Bridge

Chelsea fans will absolutely adore Thomas Tuchel’s reaction to their first goal against Aston Villa on Saturday evening.

The Chelsea faithful were delighted to have Frank Lampard at the helm as they had the guarantee that their manager cared deeply about the football club – a breath of fresh air from Maurizio Sarri.

After Lampard was dismissed and Tuchel was appointed, as it often is with managers, it was a lottery. However, Chelsea were crowned European champions in May and look set to go from strength to strength.

The Blues have not only transformed into a world-class football team via Tuchel’s stewardship, but the German’s passion is infectious, as was proven after Romelu Lukaku gave Chelsea the lead over Aston Villa.

I love how Tuchel is literally a Chelsea fan ? pic.twitter.com/ldhpiaprqu — Wera (@cfc_era) September 12, 2021

It may mean little to some, but to football fans, the manager wearing their heart on the sleeve is EVERYTHING.

Chelsea are a big club with a lot of cash, you never really know anyone’s reasoning for joining, whether they be a player or a manager. Chelsea fans can confidently say though that Tuchel is no mercenary.

It really does look to be a match made in heaven between Chelsea and Tuchel. Though, if he were to lose a few games in a row, history shows that it doesn’t take long for the situation to turn sour…