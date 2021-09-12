The 57th minute of today’s Premier League clash between Leeds and Liverpool threw up heartbreak as promising talent Harvey Elliott found himself injured after a challenge from Pascal Struijk.

Fabinho lofted the ball forwards towards Elliott, sparking a counter-attacking opportunity for the Reds, which was quickly thwarted when Struijk slid in on the 18-year-old.

Whilst the Leeds defender led with his left leg, it was his trailing right one that connected with Elliott and left the England youth international in agony.

Physios rushed to Elliott’s aid, who had to be stretchered off the pitch whilst Struijk was shown a straight red card for the challenge.

Elliott has enjoyed a wonderful start to the season, breaking into the starting lineup and providing spark and drive in Jurgen Klopp’s midfield. It’s a real shame to see the talent sidelined like this.

See More: Where Mohamed Salah stands on all-time leading Premier League scorers list after joining 100 club

Best of luck to Harvey Elliott, horrible tackle. Just look at Salah’s reaction pic.twitter.com/2yP3mlaJz0 — mx (@MessiMX30i) September 12, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sports and Sky Sports.

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Fabinho doubles Liverpool’s lead over Leeds United after surviving nail-biting VAR review Gary Lineker issues Mo Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold verdict during Leeds United vs Liverpool Where Mo Salah stands on all-time leading Premier League scorers list after joining 100 club

We can only hope – however slim the chances may be – that the injury for Elliott doesn’t end up being as serious as it looks.