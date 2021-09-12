Video: “I arrived!” – David Luiz speaks for the first time following signing with South American giant

After going all summer without a club, former Arsenal FC defender David Luiz is heading home to Brazil following offers from European clubs that didn’t suit him.

David Luiz and Flamengo had weeks of flirting with one another, and finally, the South American club announced the addition of the veteran defender. The 34-year-old brings plenty of experience, having spent over the last decade in Europe playing for clubs like Benfica, Paris Saint-Germain, and Chelsea FC.

Following his signing, David Luiz sent a video stating his happiness to join Flamengo, who’s looking to win a third consecutive Brasileirão and a second Copa Libertadores in three years.

“Speak nation, I arrived! Let’s live this dream together in search of many victories and titles, after all that’s what you deserve! See you soon! We are together, red and black greetings!” David Luiz said.