Manchester United full-back Luke Shaw left Miguel Almiron with no chance as he sent the Newcastle star to the ground with a show of brute power in the early stages of yesterday’s 4-1 win.

In just the ninth minute of the encounter, Shaw embarked on one of his trademark galloping runs on the left hand side, with the rapid Almiron sprinting away in an effort to close down the England international.

As the pair came shoulder to shoulder, Shaw sent the Newcastle winger crashing to the floor with a firm barge as he burst into the opposition’s half.

Pictures from the Premier League and BBC Sport.

Shaw is continuing to show himself as one of the best left-backs in the world with his solid displays so far this term, coming off the back of an excellent Euros campaign with England.

The 26-year-old also netted an assist for the Red Devils on Saturday afternoon, teeing up Cristiano Ronaldo as he secured a brace on his second debut in serious style.

  1. I bet Shaw is not queried or booked by just another Utd fan referee, it happens TOO OFTEN to just be a coincidence, you think Ronaldo added to having refs in your pocket will win you anything, NO.

    Reply

