Arsenal reportedly held advanced talks with Barcelona this summer over a transfer that would have seen Hector Bellerin and Emerson Royal swap places.

However, the deal stalled as Gunners manager Mikel Arteta was unsure about how Emerson, who moved to Tottenham instead, would fit into his style of play, according to The Athletic.

This led to Arsenal signing Takehiro Tomiyasu instead, while Bellerin ended up leaving the Emirates Stadium for a loan move to Real Betis.

Tomiyasu made a strong start for Arsenal on his debut against Norwich City this weekend, while Emerson did not have the best start to his Spurs career as he played in their surprise 3-0 defeat against Crystal Palace.

Emerson looks the more attack-minded full-back, but Arteta seemed to think Tomiyasu’s strong defensive play made him a better fit for the kind of team he’s trying to put together.

For now, that perhaps looks like the right move, but Arsenal fans will not be happy if Emerson ends up having the better season and proving a major signing to strengthen their north London rivals.