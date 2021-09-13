Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar has appeared to hint that he wants to stay at the club for the long-term despite rumoured transfer interest from Arsenal during the summer.

The France international is an exciting young talent and looks like he could play for a number of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Arsenal linked with him by The Athletic in the most recent transfer window, though a move never materialised.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal could revive their interest in Aouar, with this Gunners side arguably still lacking a bit of spark and creativity in midfield, which the 23-year-old could undoubtedly provide.

MORE: Arsenal legend opens up on gambling and drug problems

Aouar himself, however, seems content to remain with Lyon as he outlined his ambitions for the club.

It seems Aouar is keen to enjoy success with Lyon as he insists he’s fully focused on them for the moment.

“As someone who’s from Lyon, to be able to play in the Champions League in this stadium is something I’d like to be able to do again – all of that is down to qualifying this season,” Aouar is quoted by the Metro.

“Then I’d like to win a trophy, because that’s what’s missing the most for me at this club.

“I’m fully concentrated on Lyon. Playing in the Champions League again with my hometown club is an objective and a dream of mine.”

Some Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed with this, but they’ll hope this is just a fairly standard interview response from a player who doesn’t want to rock the boat with his current employers.