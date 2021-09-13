Playmaker drops hint over his future following Arsenal transfer interest

Arsenal FC
Posted by

Lyon playmaker Houssem Aouar has appeared to hint that he wants to stay at the club for the long-term despite rumoured transfer interest from Arsenal during the summer.

The France international is an exciting young talent and looks like he could play for a number of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Arsenal linked with him by The Athletic in the most recent transfer window, though a move never materialised.

It remains to be seen if Arsenal could revive their interest in Aouar, with this Gunners side arguably still lacking a bit of spark and creativity in midfield, which the 23-year-old could undoubtedly provide.

MORE: Arsenal legend opens up on gambling and drug problems

Aouar himself, however, seems content to remain with Lyon as he outlined his ambitions for the club.

It seems Aouar is keen to enjoy success with Lyon as he insists he’s fully focused on them for the moment.

Houssem Aouar is focused on Lyon despite links with Arsenal

“As someone who’s from Lyon, to be able to play in the Champions League in this stadium is something I’d like to be able to do again – all of that is down to qualifying this season,” Aouar is quoted by the Metro.

“Then I’d like to win a trophy, because that’s what’s missing the most for me at this club.

More Stories / Latest News
Premier League team of the week: Cristiano Ronaldo joined by Man Utd team-mates, plus Liverpool trio
Pep Guardiola keen on bringing another England international to Manchester City
(Video) Jose Mourinho goes on iconic touchline run after AS Roma win his 1000th game with stoppage time beauty

“I’m fully concentrated on Lyon. Playing in the Champions League again with my hometown club is an objective and a dream of mine.”

Some Arsenal fans will no doubt be disappointed with this, but they’ll hope this is just a fairly standard interview response from a player who doesn’t want to rock the boat with his current employers.

More Stories Houssem Aouar

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.