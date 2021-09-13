Big-money Mikel Arteta signing could be sold be Arsenal next summer if he doesn’t have a good campaign

Most players will need time to settle into a new culture and team, but it’s hard to think of anything else that could’ve made it harder for Thomas Partey at Arsenal last year.

He arrived very late in the window so the season had already started, he had a succession of injuries that stopped him from getting a proper run in the team and playing with no fans would also make it harder to get through some games when it wasn’t going so well.

If he’s fit and plays like he did at Atletico Madrid then he would be one of the first names on the Arsenal teamsheet, but he’s still trying to fully establish himself after another injury this summer.

It’s reached a point where a report from Fichajes has indicated that he could be sold next summer, so this season could be seen as a make-or-break type of campaign for him.

In a way it’s very harsh on him as it sounds like the biggest issue is his lack of availability which isn’t exactly his fault, but it’s suggested that the €50m signing may end up leaving if this campaign isn’t more productive.

Arsenal have also had a dreadful start but Partey did play a role in the win against Norwich at the weekend, so the hope will be that they can now kick on from there and push for a Europa League place at least.