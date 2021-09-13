Blackburn tweet classy show of support to injured Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott

Blackburn Rovers sent a classy tweet of support to Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott after he picked up a serious injury in the Reds’ game against Leeds United yesterday.

The 18-year-old spent last season on loan at Blackburn and made a real impression before returning to Anfield this summer and quickly establishing himself as a key part of Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans.

However, Elliott’s bright start to the season has now been dealt a major blow after he had to be stretchered off in yesterday’s game against Leeds.

This is a big disappointment for a talented young player, who clearly made his mark at Blackburn as they sent this classy tweet of support…

Liverpool fans will no doubt be desperate to see Elliott back soon, and one imagines many Blackburn fans will also be keeping an eye on his progress.